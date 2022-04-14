Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) vs. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Head to Head Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Kandi Technologies Group 24.99% -3.52% -3.05%

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 24.39 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.76 Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.28 $22.86 million $0.31 8.81

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 109.29%. Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lion Electric on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

