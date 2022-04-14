Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

