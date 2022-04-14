Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Littelfuse by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

