Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,865. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,425,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

