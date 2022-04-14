LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveRamp.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
