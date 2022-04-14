LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

