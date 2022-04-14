Loop Capital Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $28.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

