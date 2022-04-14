Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

