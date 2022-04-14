LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $213.28 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LPL Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.