Luca Lazzaron Sells 933 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $12,866.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 931,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

