Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

LUCD opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

