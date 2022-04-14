Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

NYSE LFT opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.