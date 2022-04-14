Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
