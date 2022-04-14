Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

