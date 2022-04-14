LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

EPA:MC opened at €634.10 ($689.24) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €645.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €675.20.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

