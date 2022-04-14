LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €765.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

EPA MC opened at €634.10 ($689.24) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($283.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €645.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €675.20.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

