LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €826.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €826.00 ($897.83) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €778.08 ($845.74).

EPA MC opened at €634.10 ($689.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €645.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.20. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

