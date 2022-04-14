Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lyft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lyft by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 4,056,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

