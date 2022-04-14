LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
