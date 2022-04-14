LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

