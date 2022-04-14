LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of LYB opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $520,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

