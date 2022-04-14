LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
Shares of LYB opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $520,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
