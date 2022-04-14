MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

MGNX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

