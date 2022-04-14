Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

