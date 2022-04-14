Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

