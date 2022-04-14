Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MRO opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.