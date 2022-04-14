Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRRTY. Itau BBA Securities lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.