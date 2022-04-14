Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

MRNS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

