Mark Richard Sells 7,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,899,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

