Mark Wahlberg Sells 41,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $438,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 333,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $31,922,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

