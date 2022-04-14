MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.11.

MarketAxess stock opened at $271.58 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $269.67 and a one year high of $545.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.68 and its 200 day moving average is $375.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.