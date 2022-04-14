Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.