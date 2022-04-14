Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.63.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.
