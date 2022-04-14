Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.01).

MKS stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.07. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.19.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

