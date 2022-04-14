Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MQ. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.