Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

