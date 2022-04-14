Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

