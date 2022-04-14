Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.