Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $570.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.00 million and the highest is $645.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

MTDR stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

