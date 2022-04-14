Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $777.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 187,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maverix Metals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

