Maxim Group Trims mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Target Price to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

