Maxim Group Trims mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Target Price to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.