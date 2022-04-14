Maxim Group Trims mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.