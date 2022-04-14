Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MEC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

