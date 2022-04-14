Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of MDRRP opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $26.45.
