MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.03 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

