MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.03 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.25.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
