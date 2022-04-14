Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

