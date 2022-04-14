MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.30 on Monday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

