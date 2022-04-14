Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.32.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

