Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 121.45 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.95. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,010.95). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,659.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

