Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

LON MRO opened at GBX 121.45 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,010.95). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($25,951.52). Insiders bought a total of 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520 in the last three months.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

