MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,096.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,253.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

