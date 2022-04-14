MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,500.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,096.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,253.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

