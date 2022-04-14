MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,096.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,253.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

