Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

