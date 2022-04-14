Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.