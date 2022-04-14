Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $214.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $585.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

